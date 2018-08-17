Walt Disney Co (DIS) Short Interest Update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,638,711 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 13th total of 26,534,390 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,332,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.48 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

