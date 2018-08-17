Walmart (WMT) PT Set at $102.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $102.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.44. 362,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,954. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.