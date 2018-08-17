Walmart (WMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Walmart is poised to gain from strong e-commerce initiatives, particularly expansion of online grocery delivery. This, along with efforts to drive brick-and-mortar sales should help the company maintain its sturdy U.S. comps trend. Walmart is also undertaking efforts to improve its International unit, by shifting focus from underperforming regions to profitable countries. To this end, the company’s recent investment in Flipkart is however expected to dent the bottom line in the near term. Further, investments related to e-commerce initiatives and a compelling pricing strategy have been hurting Walmart’s gross margin – causing its shares to underperform the industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, the Flipkart deal bodes well for the long term, which along with focus on buyouts, alliances and improved delivery services should help Walmart stand firm against Amazon. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,826,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $111,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

