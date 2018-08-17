vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will post sales of $2.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94 million. vTv Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $8.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $8.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

VTVT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 177,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,963. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 570,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,003.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 570,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,998.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,283,105 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117,513 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

