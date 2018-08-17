vSlice Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One vSlice token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a market capitalization of $935,691.00 and $1,354.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, vSlice has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00285731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00157088 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00036920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.