VOXX International (VOXX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VOXX International earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.5309278977002 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,557. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. VOXX International had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that VOXX International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In other VOXX International news, Director Peter A. Lesser bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

