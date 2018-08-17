Vonage (VG) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.57

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 93186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Vonage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Vonage’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $5,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,247,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,253,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $2,662,318.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,247,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,743,278.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,803 shares of company stock worth $20,882,059 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NYSE:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.