Vocera Communications (VCRA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/1/2018 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2018 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Vocera Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/21/2018 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $944.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.30 and a beta of -0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,508.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,309. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 972,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 357,397 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 210,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

