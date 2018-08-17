Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.22.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.