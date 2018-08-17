Virtusa (VRTU) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. O’brien sold 14,074 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $732,551.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,186. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 66.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 352.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

