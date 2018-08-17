Virtacoin (VTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Virtacoin has a market cap of $27,575.00 and $0.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin Coin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

