Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,500 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.21. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

