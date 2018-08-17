Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7,729.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 768,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 758,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,357,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 456,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth $20,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth $18,183,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares in the company, valued at $686,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Vertical Research raised Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

