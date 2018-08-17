Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.89 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 31.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $540,349.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

