Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $10.50. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vipshop traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 587,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,116,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. CLSA cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vipshop by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 874,969 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,559.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451,180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $113,798,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.