VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (CEZ)

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEZ opened at $26.82 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.