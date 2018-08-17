Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 172,730 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 68.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 100.0% in the second quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 price objective on Manitowoc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Manitowoc to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manitowoc to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Manitowoc Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.