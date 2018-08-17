Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 129,988 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $3,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 850,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 37.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $124,280.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

