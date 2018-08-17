Victoria (VCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.76) in a report released on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 835 ($10.65) on Monday. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 418.75 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.07).

In other Victoria news, insider Michael Scott bought 395,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 857 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,389,229.32 ($4,323,548.05). Also, insider Geoff Wilding sold 5,000,000 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.55), for a total transaction of £41,350,000 ($52,749,075.14).

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

