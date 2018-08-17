Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.12. Viacom, Inc. Class B reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. Class B will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viacom, Inc. Class B.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,865. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 25,132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

