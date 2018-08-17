Very Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UBS Group (UBS) Share Price

Media headlines about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.3707057995682 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

