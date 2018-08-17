Vertex Energy (VTNR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $1.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

VTNR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,838. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,102,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,777.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,455 shares of company stock worth $49,106. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.77% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

