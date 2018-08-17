Veritiv (VRTV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTV. ValuEngine lowered Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veritiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

VRTV stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $703.57 million, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 147,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

