Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.