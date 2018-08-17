Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $118.13.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $319,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,098 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,108,778.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,869 shares in the company, valued at $87,840,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 996 shares of company stock worth $112,124 and have sold 596,561 shares worth $66,889,140. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

