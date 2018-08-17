Verify (CRED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $360.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Verify token can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, COSS and Radar Relay. Verify has a market cap of $709,190.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verify has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00277195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00155931 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031540 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official website is token.verify.as

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.