VEREIT Inc/SH SH (VER) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get VEREIT Inc/SH SH alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.35 million. VEREIT Inc/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that VEREIT Inc/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. VEREIT Inc/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 60.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 60.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 161,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Inc/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT Inc/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.