Venture Life Group (VLG) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) in a research report report published on Thursday.

VLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Venture Life Group in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Northland Capital Partners reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Venture Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of VLG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 51 ($0.65). 22,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Venture Life Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.15).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

