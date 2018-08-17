Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $192.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.60 million and the lowest is $191.57 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $215.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $761.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.17 million to $762.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $782.17 million to $784.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $56,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $359,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,225 shares of company stock worth $495,256. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 812,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,145,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.