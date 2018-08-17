Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,501 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,263,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78,786 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:VCSH opened at $78.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

