Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

