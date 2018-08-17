Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Holdings Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 618,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 606,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,570,000 after purchasing an additional 149,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,834. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

