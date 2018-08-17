Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Position Increased by Monroe Bank & Trust MI

Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $85.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

