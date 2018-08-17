Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 18,023,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,810,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,189,000 after purchasing an additional 779,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $155.69 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

