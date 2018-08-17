Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,250. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $65.20.

