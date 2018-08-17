Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Short Interest Update

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,245,037 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the July 13th total of 2,068,177 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,733,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.