Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Bought by Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.5% of Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

