Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.