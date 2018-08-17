Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Systems in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $248.89 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $263.83. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

