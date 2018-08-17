ValuEngine Upgrades KMG Chemicals (KMG) to “Buy”

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE KMG opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. KMG Chemicals has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.28.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 24,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KMG Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

