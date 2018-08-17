ValuEngine Upgrades GWG (GWGH) to Buy

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GWG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get GWG alerts:

GWGH opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.45. GWG has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 22.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.97.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $2.61. GWG had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. equities research analysts forecast that GWG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.