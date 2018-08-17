ValuEngine Lowers SSR Mining (SSRM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSRM. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

SSRM stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,978,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,953,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,158,000 after buying an additional 1,642,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after buying an additional 961,179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 499,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 450,413 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,320,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

