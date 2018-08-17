ValuEngine Lowers Citigroup (C) to Sell

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

NYSE:C opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. FMR LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,331,000 after buying an additional 287,814 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,412,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after buying an additional 352,801 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

