ValuEngine Downgrades Nexa Resources (NEXA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on Nexa Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.59.
NEXA opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $21.61.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
