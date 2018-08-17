Valhi (VHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
VHI opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Valhi has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.47.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Valhi had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 235.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
