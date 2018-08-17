Valhi (VHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VHI opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Valhi has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Valhi had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 235.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 720.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

