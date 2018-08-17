Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.32. Valero Energy reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,602,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.