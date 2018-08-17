Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $322.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total value of $28,368,980.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,037 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,980.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.99.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

