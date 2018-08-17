Usca Ria LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $201.10 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

