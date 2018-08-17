Usca Ria LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 45.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,107,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,077,000 after acquiring an additional 660,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,528,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.13 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

