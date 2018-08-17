Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 42,669 Nucor Co. (NUE)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 51.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 170.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.